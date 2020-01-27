1 Shares

Mary Marie Zigler Denton, 84, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 26th, at her residence. Mary was born in Oden, IN, on May 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Francis (Walls) Zigler and Palmer Zigler. She worked in various sewing factories. She was a member of the Assembly of God. On June 30, 1955, she married Frank Denton. Frank preceded her in death on December 31, 2017.

Mary is survived by six daughters, Vickie Murphy, of Tompkinsville, KY; Vonda Kay Dodson, of Indiana; Teresa Lynn Gibson, of Indiana; Jennifer Bow, of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary Bigger, of Bethpage, TN; Rebecca Welch, of Tompkinsville, KY; a son,Timothy Eugene Denton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary is also survived by two sisters, Verndine Foster, of Indiana; and Betty Monette, of Indiana. and a brother, Palmer Zigler, Jr., of Indiana.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Michael Neal and David Allen Denton; one brother, Kenneth Zigler; and one sister, Margaret Foster.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29th. Burial to follow in Harlan’s Crossroad Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 P.M., and Wednesday morning from 6:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M.

