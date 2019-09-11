0 Shares

Mary Reeder Keith, age 90 of Cedar Springs, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born on June 11, 1929 to the late Hubert Reeder and Vina Bush Reeder. She was married to Ruben Keith, who preceded her in death.

Mary was a housewife, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of New Liberty Methodist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– seven grandchildren, Sandi Kenner, Kenny Duvall (Kathleen), Chris Keith, Jeannie Padgett (Mark), Glenna Duvall, Anne Vincent (Timmy) and Joey Fields (Tracy); fourteen great grandchildren; four great- great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Green (Larry) and Joyce Campos (Raymond); two brothers, Garland Reeder and Aubrey Reeder. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Allen Keith, two daughters, Brenda Dunning and Becky Fields and one grandson, Kelly Fields.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019

9 AM – 1 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Sunday, September 14, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel