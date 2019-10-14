1 Shares

Mary Rose Mattingly, 82, of Glasgow died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the home of her son in Austin, KY where she was living. She was born in Long Island, NY the daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” Warren and Pauline Johnson Warren. Her husband was the late Kenneth J. Mattingly, Sr. who died in 2009. Mary Rose was a homemaker and a Child Development Specialist with Life Skills and the Head Start Organization. She was Promoted to Glory, A Good and Faithful Soldier in the Salvation Army.

She is survived by her 7 children; Tim Mattingly of Indianapolis, IN, Kenny Mattingly (Beverly) of Austin, Joyce Mattingly (Darrell) of Cape Coral, FL, Angie Mattingly (Amy) of Philadelphia, PA, Anne Hodges (Todd) of Glasgow, Captain Craig Mattingly (Cindy) U.S. Navy Jacksonville, FL and Jennifer Gibson (Commander Ron Gibson U.S. Navy Ret.) of Jacksonville, Fl; 1 sister, Joyce Warren of Glasgow; 1 brother, Joe Warren of Indianapolis; 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Thursday, October 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:30 PM Wednesday and continue Thursday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to your local Salvation Army or T. J. Samson Hospice.