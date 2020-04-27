0 Shares

Mary Ruth Billingsley Hickman, 93, of Newark, OH, passed away April 18, 2020 in Newark, OH. She was the daughter of the late Onie C. Billingsley and the late Nancy Mildred “Millie” Slayton Billingsley. Mary Ruth is returning to Lick Branch Church, her Christian family home.

She is survived by three sons, Jim, Tom, and John Haff; granddaughters, Kristen, Lisa and Lori Haff, brother, George Billingsley; great grandsons, Lance, Elijah, and James; great granddaughters, Grace and Anna; nieces and nephews also survive to share her love of God, that Mary Ruth committed her life to.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at the Lick Branch Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial contribution be made to the charity of your choice or to the Lick Branch Church, 50B Jones Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141.

