Mary Ruth Bryant, age 88, of Glasgow, formerly of Metcalfe County, peacefully went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and pastor.

She was born June 5, 1931, to the late Dallas and Lovie Scott Robertson. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Bryant.

Mary Ruth was a member of the Wisdom Faith Community Church and was a very dedicated servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She retired from Delmonico Foods in Louisville after twenty-nine years. After retiring, she and her husband Raymond bought a farm in Sulphur Well, Kentucky and lived there until his death in 2003. She truly enjoyed the two of them working on the farm. She and Raymond also worked the grave services for Butler Funeral home for many years. She is survived by one brother, Donald Robertson and his wife Betty Lou of Glasgow and several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dog “Baby.” In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four sisters. Dixie Ennis, Wanda Hoover, Virginia Hiser and Melvola Branham; and two brothers – Oscar Robertson and James Harold “Man” Robertson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Wisdom Faith Community Church with burial to follow at the Whickerville Cemetery at Hardyville. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the church.

