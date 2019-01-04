Logo


MARY RUTH MCCARTER SPIVEY

on 04/01/2019
Mary Ruth McCarter Spivey, 71, of Gamaliel, KY, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home in Gamaliel, KY.  She was born November 09, 1947 in Jackson County, TN to the late James Carson McCarter and Edna Davis McCarter, who survives. She united in marriage in 1970 in Monroe County, KY to Jimmy Doyle Spivey, who survives. She was a member of the Freedom # 2 Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Jimmy Doyle Spivey of Gamaliel, KY she is survived by her mother Edna Davis McCarter of Lafayette, TN; two sons, Blake Spivey and wife Sherry and Corey Spivey of Clementsville, TN; two brothers Howard McCarter and wife Carol of Westmoreland, TN and Mark McCarter and wife Betty of Lafayette, TN; five sisters, Patricia Cassetty and husband Ralph of the Russell Hill Community, Sharon Morgan, Shelta Shrum and husband Gary, Renita Marsh and Ladora Carter and husband Tommy all of Lafayette, TN; Six Grandchildren; Dillon Spivey and Dalton Spivey of Cookeville, TN, Ethan Faustina and Courtney Foote and husband Sam of Carthage, TN, Jayden Spivey and Allie Murphy of Clementsville; one great-grandchild; Steven Douglas Foote of Carthage, TN and numerous nieces, nephews cousins, and friends.

In addition to her father she is preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Dudney McCarter; one sister, Pamela Kaye McCarter; one brother in law, Kenneth Spivey and her Father and Mother in law Freeman and Hester Kendall Spivey.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 2:00PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow in Gamaliel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM until funeral service time at 2:00 PM on April 3, 2019 at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Freedom # 2 Missionary Baptist Church or Gamaliel Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home.

