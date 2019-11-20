0 Shares

Mary Sturgeon, 79 of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a member of the Horse Cave Christian Church. She was a loving wife, grandmother, and a wonderful person.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Walton Puckett and Iva Lela Dorsey Puckett; one daughter, Linda Sturgeon; one grandson, James Cecil “J.C.” Frazier; four brothers, Homer, Carol, Leon, and Johnny Puckett; one sister, Mae Morrison.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jimmie Sturgeon; one grandson, Steven Lee Frazier; two great-grandsons, River Lee and Jimmy “Jim Jim” Frazier; one brother, James Puckett; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 and again on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Related