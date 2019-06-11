0 Shares

Mary Sue Chaney Merideth, 70 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Richard Woods and Mary Chaney. She was a retired employee of the Medical Center and attending the Church of Christ.

Her survivors include her husband, Charles Merideth; her son, C.J. Merideth (Krysta); and two grandchildren, Andrew and Kenley Merideth; and two brothers.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.