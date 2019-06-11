WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

MARY SUE CHANEY MERIDETH

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Mary Sue Chaney Merideth, 70 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Richard Woods and Mary Chaney. She was a retired employee of the Medical Center and attending the Church of Christ.

Her survivors include her husband, Charles Merideth; her son, C.J. Merideth (Krysta); and two grandchildren, Andrew and Kenley Merideth; and two brothers.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.