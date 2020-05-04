0 Shares

Mary Valeria Walker Misner passed peacefully with her children by her side after a long illness.

Mary was born on January 27, 1954 to the late Joseph Mallard and Anna Lou Walker in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was outgoing and loved to talk with people. Most people never saw her without a smile on her face. She was always talking about her grandchildren. She raised a son that became a US Marine Sniper and a daughter that was the first college graduate in her family.

She is survived by her son, Joe Cooper of Bowling Green; her daughter, Misty Lindsey (Chris) of Bloomington, Indiana; her grandchildren, Hunter Cooper and Aubrey Groves; and her great grandson, Wyatt Thomas Ploughe, a special granddog, Tater.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Rabold family for all their support and Hospice of Southern Kentucky for the wonderful care. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

Related