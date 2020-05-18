0 Shares

Mary Wenona Houchin, age 99 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Edmonson County Genesis Health Care Center. The Edmonson County native was born December 26, 1920 to the late Clevie Alexander and Goldie Smith Alexander. She was married to Carl J. “Cathead” Houchin, who also preceded her in death.

Wenona was a housewife and a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one daughter, Carol Clemmons (Pete) of Chalybeate; two grandsons, Kevin Clemmons (Natalie) of Chalybeate and Kyle Clemmons (Angela) of Bowling Green; three great-grandchildren, Alex Jane Massey (T.J.), Kacy Clemmons (Raven) and Hannah Ruth Clemmons and three great-great grandchildren, Lyla Jane and Tilly Jo Massey and Nash Clemmons. She was also preceded in death by one son, Johnny Houchin and two brothers, Carter and Reuben Alexander.

Interment will be in Alexander Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alexander Cemetery, c/o Victor Alexander, 394 Lock Rd., Brownsville, KY 42210.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

