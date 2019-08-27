Mary Wood Thomas (updated)

0 Shares

Mary Wood Thomas, 93, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Levy G. and Mary Albert Layne Wood. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, L.G. Wood and Albert Wood, and two sisters, Lou Ann Russell and Doris Overstreet.

Mary graduated from Fountain Run High School and was retired from KY Pants Co. and T. J. Samson Hospital. She was a volunteer in the gift shop at the hospital as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for T. J. Samson. Mary was a devout Christian and a member and Sunday school teacher at Calvary Baptist Church for many years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Hughes and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Scott Hughes and wife Joy, and Melissa Sawyer; great-grandchildren Kiersten and Tyler Hughes. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gideons or your favorite organization or charity.