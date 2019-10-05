MARYLON LOGSDON

Marlyon Logsdon 67 of Cub Run passed away Thursday, May 9 at her home. She was born in Hart County to the late Reginald & Geneva Dennis Thompson. Marlylon was retired from Houchens Industries as a deli manager. She was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church. Marlylon enjoyed every moment with her girls and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother Larry Thompson, a sister Carolyn Waddell and two brothers-in-law Gary T. Logsdon & Vashi Khiani
She is survived by her husband-James Logsdon
Four daughters-Susan Scott & hus. Scotty of Glasgow
Christina Powell & hus. Travis of Wax
Shelly Baker & hus. Joe of Cub Run
Caitlyn Logsdon of Cub Run
Seven grandchildren-Aimee & Abbie Scott, Ethan, Aidan & Avery Powell, Gunner & Zander Hornback
Five brothers-Otto Thompson & wife Ersilla of Munfordville
Wayne Thompson of Cave City
Steve Thompson & wife Virginia of Cub Run
Rondell Thompson & wife Gail of Brownsville
Danny Thompson & wife Faye of Cub Run
Two sisters-Patty Logsdon of Cub Run
Barbara Khiani of Louisville
Sister-in-law-Sandra Thompson of Cub Run
Brother-in-law-Bob Waddell of Cub Run
Funeral services for Marlyon Logsdon will be 11am Monday, May 13 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. J.C. Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in the Logsdon Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:30-9pm, Sunday from 9am-9pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to the ALS Foundation, these donations may be left at the funeral home.
Please Leave a Reply