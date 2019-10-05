WCLU

MARYLON LOGSDON

Marlyon Logsdon 67 of Cub Run passed away Thursday, May 9 at her home.  She was born in Hart County to the late Reginald & Geneva Dennis Thompson.  Marlylon was retired from Houchens Industries as a deli manager.  She was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church.  Marlylon enjoyed every moment with her girls and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother Larry Thompson, a sister Carolyn Waddell and two brothers-in-law Gary T. Logsdon & Vashi Khiani

She is survived by her husband-James Logsdon

Four daughters-Susan Scott & hus. Scotty of Glasgow

Christina Powell & hus. Travis of Wax

Shelly Baker & hus. Joe of Cub Run

Caitlyn Logsdon of Cub Run

Seven grandchildren-Aimee & Abbie Scott, Ethan, Aidan & Avery Powell, Gunner & Zander Hornback

Five brothers-Otto Thompson & wife Ersilla of Munfordville

Wayne Thompson of Cave City

Steve Thompson & wife Virginia of Cub Run

Rondell Thompson & wife Gail of Brownsville

Danny Thompson & wife Faye of Cub Run

Two sisters-Patty Logsdon of Cub Run

Barbara Khiani of Louisville

Sister-in-law-Sandra Thompson of Cub Run

Brother-in-law-Bob Waddell of Cub Run

 

Funeral services for Marlyon Logsdon will be 11am Monday, May 13 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. J.C. Ramsey officiating.  Burial will be in the Logsdon Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 4:30-9pm, Sunday from 9am-9pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial contributions be given to the ALS Foundation, these donations may be left at the funeral home.

 

 

 

