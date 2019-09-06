18 Shares

Max Marshall Hankins II, 45, of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Highland Health Care Center, Highland, IL.

Max was born February 15, 1974, to Max Marshall and Vicie Bowles Hankins , in Frankfort, Indiana.

He was a 1992 graduate of Barren County High School in Glasgow, Ky. Max was saved at the age of 19, at Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member.

He was a former employee of Eaton Axle in Glasgow, KY, before moving to Illinois. He then joined Local 42 out of St. Louis and also worked for Spirtas Wrecking Co. and Marschel Wrecking. Max took great pride in his work. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was able to go on one last hunting expedition with the Jared Burke Foundation in 2018. Max loved cruising with his boys, while listening to country music. He loved classic cars and motorcycles. Max was sure to leave a smile on the face of anyone he met. He truly loved his children with all his heart.

He is survived by his mother, Vicie Bowles Hankins; children, Brooklynn Anne Hankins, Summer Shade, KY, Kali Joe Hankins, Glasgow, KY, Max Marshall Hankins III, Glasgow, KY, Ledger Ian Hankins, Highland, IL, Lyeden Otto Hankins, Highland, IL, Blaine Aspen Haberer, Highland, IL and Jarron Evan Haberer, Highland, IL; sister, Tammy (Aaron) Hensley, Canmer KY; nieces and nephews, Blake, Sarah Faith and Landen Hensley, Canmer, KY; several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; along with his Highland family, Jessie Hankins, Holly Schrage, Vicky & Ray Busch, Trey Busch, and Dorcas Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Max Marshall Hankins I; grandparents, Hobart & Bessie Hankins and John Allen & Pauline Bowles.

Memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation or the ALS Foundation.

Visitation: Monday, September 9, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 8:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:00 am, Meredith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Bill Dempsey, Pastor, Family Bible Church, Highland, IL.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.