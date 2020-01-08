0 Shares

Maxine Ferguson, age 94, of the Three Springs Community of Metcalfe County, passed away Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital with her family at her side.

Maxine was born in Metcalfe County on March 1, 1925 to two godly parents, Lester Atwell and Carrie Trowbridge Atwell. She attended Western Kentucky University and went on to teach in Savoyard in a one room school. After teaching, she stayed home to raise her children. In 1967, she began working for T. J. Sampson and retired there in 1990 as a CNA. She enjoyed her work and her friends at the hospital. Maxine loved to sew and will be laid to rest in a dress that she made. Having received Christ as a young girl, the most important thing to her was what she called “His everyday presence.” She lived her life loving and living for the Lord. Close to 80 years ago, she joined Joyner’s Chapel Church at the young age of 15 and was the oldest member of the church at the time of her death.

Survivors include: her daughter and son-in-law: Judy and Jim Evans of Glasgow; her son and daughter-in-law: Nicky and Kathy Ferguson of Three Springs; five grandchildren: Chad and Amy Ferguson of Richmond, Josh Ferguson of Greensburg, Brittany Ferguson of Summersville, Trevor Evans of Glasgow and Kali and Eric Ehrhart of Simpsonville; eight great-grandchildren: Jordan Pruitt, Jakin Pruitt, Elias Ehrhart, Simon Ehrhart, Asher Ehrhart, Pippa Ehrhart, Uriah Ferguson and Alena Grace Ferguson and her niece, nephews, cousins and their families.

In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law: Dorchus and Bessie Mae “Dot” Atwell.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Joyner’s Chapel Church, 3566 Fairview Church-Pascal Rd, Hardyville with Bro. Ronald Riordan, Bro. Tim Estes and Bro. Nicky Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Houk Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at the Winn Funeral Home, 210 Maple Ave, Horse Cave and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the church.

