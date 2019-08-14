0 Shares

Maxine Hammett Ricketts, 90, of Glasgow passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born in Barren County, April 27, 1929 to the late Charlie D. Hammett and Eva Rigsby Hammett. Mrs. Ricketts was a graduate of Temple Hill High School and was member of the Glasgow Baptist Church. She had been employed at New Farmers National Bank for 40 plus years in various capacities. Maxine loved her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Sidebottom and husband Steve of Munfordville and Angie McCoy and husband Cavey of Glasgow; one sister-in-law, Frances Hammett of Louisville; four grandchildren, Mark Sidebottom of Munfordville, Erin Dennis (Mack) of Asheville, NC, Will McCoy (Brittanie) of Bowling Green and Charley McCoy (fiancé Deleashia Reynolds) of Glasgow and six great-grandchildren, Kyla, Maci, Jessa, Elle, Ozzie and Lennon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zeb Ricketts and her brother, Rev. Eutre N. Hammett.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 16th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday morning until time for the service.