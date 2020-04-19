0 Shares

Maxine Turner, age 99 of Horse Cave, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home of over 80 years. She was born in Hart County and was a member of Bearwallow Church of Christ, a homemaker, a wonderful cook, a world traveler, and the best Mema. She was a member of the Hart County Homemakers Association for many years and served as a past President. With a gift for sewing, she made many creations over the years and won a ribbon for her beautiful crazy quilt at the fair.

Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Joseph T. Turner; her parents, Lawrence Bunnell and Rena McDaniel Bunnell; her only daughter, Peggy Jean Payton; a grandson, Jonathon Payton; and her brother and sisters.

Survivors include her full-time caretaker and grandson, Joseph David Payton of Horse Cave, granddaughter, Carol Medley (Mike) of Summer Shade; four great-grandchildren, Gage Wilson, Sydne Medley, Kamn Robertson, and Xander Robertson; many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

