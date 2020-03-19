0 Shares

Mayfair Smith Fields, aged 84 of Edmonton, born February 24, 1936, passed away March 18, 2020 to be with her daughter Rena Fields Dunn who preceded her in death.

She died comfortably at home with her long term caregiver and loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Floyd B. Fields, her son Floyd D. Fields, (Pamela). Four grandchildren Christopher D Fields, Bree Ann Dunn, Jeremy Levi Dunn, Patrick Bee Fields. One great grandson Camden Luke Fields and one step great granddaughter Kaydence Noelle Morris.

May was also preceded in death by her mother and father Rena and Eugene Smith of Jackson, Kentucky and ten of eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister Maggie Drake Beckwith.

A memorial service will be planned and announced after the current national health crisis has passed.

In lieu of flowers, please make an extra effort to support your friends and neighbors by buying locally and checking on the elderly to ensure they have what they need.

