Mayme Agnes McKinney, age 94, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late John O. Coffey and the late Annie Elizabeth "Lizzie" Shaw Coffey. She was also the wife of the late Orval "Toby" McKinney. Besides her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter Sara Elizabeth Thieneman. She is survived by two daughters, Pauline Jones and husband Donald, Shepherdsville, KY, Melody McKinney Bunch and Fiance Steven Hatcher, Horse Cave, KY; two grandchildren, Johnnie Jones (Esther), Michelle Thieneman (Albert); one great grandchild, Rebekka Danielle Jones; one great great grandchild, Blakelee Jones. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Cosby Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

