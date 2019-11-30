0 Shares

Mayme Frances Harrison, 91, of Austin, Ky, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Noah and Melissa Todd Steenbergen. Mrs. Harrison was a retired cook from Austin Tracy School and a member of the Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ruel J. Harrison, seven sisters, Alma Jones, Edith Ward, Evelyn Wood, Wilma Ward, Katherine Sullivan, Lucille Steenbergen and Ruby Hazel Steenbergen; two brothers, Wendell Steenbergen and Dennis Reid Steenbergen.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, December 2nd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Home Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Mayme Harrison at www.crowfuneralhome.com

