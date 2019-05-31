0 Shares

Mayme Nell Turner, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Monroe County Medical Center.

Mayme was born in Monroe County, KY on February 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Sally (Conkin) Coulter and James A. Coulter. She was a member of the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and was a retired factory worker.

She was the wife of the late Ray Harlin Turner whom she married on June 30, 1948 in Rossville, Georgia.In addition to her parents, James and Sally (Conkin) Coulter and husband, Ray Harlin Turner, she is preceded in death by a brother, James Clifton Coulter, and a sister, Jewell Burkland.

Mayme is survived by two brothers; Earl B. Coulter, of Edmonton, KY. and Wayne Coulter; brother-in-law, Billy Turner, of Indiana; and by a special friend, R.E. Gentry of Mount Hermon, KY.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00PM at Strode Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Tom Stokes will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM and will continue on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 7:30 AM until time of service at 3:00 PM.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Liberty Cemetery in memory of Mayme Nell Turner and can be made at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.