McCoy VanMeter, age 75 of Leitchfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The Grayson County native was born March 30, 1944 to the late Tommie VanMeter and Aldee Dowell VanMeter.

McCoy was a brick mason for VanMeter Masonry. He was also an avid hunter and fishermen.

He leaves to honor his memory— three grandchildren, Candance Jordan Sanders of Clarkson, Jeremy Brayden Sanders of Elizabethtown and Kaitlyn Sullivan of Missouri; one great– grandson, Adrian Sanders of Leitchfield; two brothers, Jeffery VanMeter (Mary) of Clarkson and Marion VanMeter of Anneta; three sisters, Debbie Clemons of Texas, Rachel Terry (Glenn) of Clarkson and Melanie Manion (Brian) of Clarkson; special cousin, Terry Carroll, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by one son; Thomas VanMeter; one daughter, Denise Sullivan Coy; four brothers, McClee, Larry, Carry and Willie VanMeter; two sisters, Kitty Nowlin and Miranda Troublefield.

Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery.

VISITATION

12-8pm, Friday, December 27, 2019

9-11am, Saturday. December 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

