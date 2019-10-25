Medicab hits tractor, kills elderly man inside tractor

11 Shares

A man is dead after a car accident in Grayson, Kentucky on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police say officers responded to a two vehicle collision Oct. 24 along the 13000 block of KY 986 of Carter County. Kenneth Erwin Jr., 46, of Olive Hill, was driving a 2008 Ford Medicab when he rear-ended an international tractor, according to a KSP news release. Earl E. Withrow, 71, was driving the tractor.

Withrow was pronounced dead at the scene. Erwin was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No criminal charges have been filed and alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in this accident, according to police. However, the collision remains under investigation.

Grayson is approximately 100 miles northeast of Lexington.