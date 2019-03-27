Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MELANIE SHARP VANCE

on 03/27/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Melanie Sharp Vance, 49, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville after an illness.  She was born in Allen County, the daughter of Eddie Whitlow and Joyce Sharp Whitlow of Glasgow who survive.  Melanie was a graduate of Glasgow High School and was a nurse having worked for T. J. Samson Community Hospital, Amedysis and Radiation Oncology.  She was a member of South Green St. Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, James Vance; daughter, Taryn Riddle; granddaughter Zoe Staples; grandmother, Doris Sharp; Aunt, Bonnie Proffitt all of Glasgow and several cousins.  She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Melrose Sharp and Richard and Mary Lee Whitlow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MELANIE SHARP VANCE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

LATOYA DRAKE


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
64°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/27 10%
High 65° / Low 42°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/28 10%
High 69° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/29 40%
High 68° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.