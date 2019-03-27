on 03/27/2019 |

0 Shares

Melanie Sharp Vance, 49, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville after an illness. She was born in Allen County, the daughter of Eddie Whitlow and Joyce Sharp Whitlow of Glasgow who survive. Melanie was a graduate of Glasgow High School and was a nurse having worked for T. J. Samson Community Hospital, Amedysis and Radiation Oncology. She was a member of South Green St. Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, James Vance; daughter, Taryn Riddle; granddaughter Zoe Staples; grandmother, Doris Sharp; Aunt, Bonnie Proffitt all of Glasgow and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Melrose Sharp and Richard and Mary Lee Whitlow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.