MELBA LORENE BROWN MURLEY

Melba Lorene Brown Murley, 85, Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. Born April 25, 1934 in Dubre, KY she was a daughter of the late Fowler and Roxie Harper Brown and the widow of the late Tommy Glen Murley. She was a member of Willow Shade Church of Christ and she had worked at Red Kap Industries.

Survivors include one daughter, Deborah (Billy) Shoopman, Glasgow; two sisters, Mary Thurman, Edmonton and Janet (Lonnie) Parke, Dubre; three brothers, Robert Brown, Dubre, Ovell (Mary) Brown, Summer Shade, and Glen (Jane) Brown, Dubre; three grandchildren, Jonathan (LaJill) Garrett, Tompkinsville and Amber (Derek) Scott, Tompkinsville, and Trevor (Kate) Shoopman, Gamaliel; eight great grandchildren, Hayden and Braden Garrett, Chandler Birge, Aiden, Pyper, and Ella Scott, Leelan and Letty Shoopman.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents and husband, by one sister Lenna Marie Brown and one brother Wendell Brown.

Funeral services will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:00-8:00 P.M. and on Sunday after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Monroe County Back Pack Program.

