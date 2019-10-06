0 Shares

Melinda Marie Ary Francis Johnson, 81, of Scottsville, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a daughter of the late Rufus and Mamie Blackwell Ary. She was a member of Park City Baptist. She was retired from the Greenwood Executive Inn in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Survivors include six children: Peggy Lynn Gallatin “John”, Deborah Ann Titsworth, Ronald Wayne Francis “Pam”, Donald James Francis “Jenny”, David Allen Francis and Larry Dean Francis “Connie”; three step-children: Missy Greenfield, Dawn Mann and Benji Johnson; twelve grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother: Lee Ary; one sister: Carrolle Ary.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Francis and Benjamin Darrell Johnson; one son Herbert Lee Francis.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Bon Ayr Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and until time for services Thursday at the funeral home.