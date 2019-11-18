0 Shares

Melinda Sue Coulter, 52, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 8th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Sue was born in Arthur, IL, on January 29, 1967, a daughter of Linda (Gray) and Charles Coulter.

She is survived by a daughter, Danielle Parr; mother, Linda Coulter; brother, Bricen Coulter; and two grandchildren, Grayson and Reagan, all of Tompkinsville, Ky.

Cremation has been chosen.

Memorial contributions are requested for funeral expenses.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Related