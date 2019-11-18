Melinda Sue Coulter
Melinda Sue Coulter, 52, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 8th, at Monroe County Medical Center.
Sue was born in Arthur, IL, on January 29, 1967, a daughter of Linda (Gray) and Charles Coulter.
She is survived by a daughter, Danielle Parr; mother, Linda Coulter; brother, Bricen Coulter; and two grandchildren, Grayson and Reagan, all of Tompkinsville, Ky.
Cremation has been chosen.
Memorial contributions are requested for funeral expenses.
Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.