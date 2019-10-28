0 Shares

Melissa Marie (Page) Nelson,51, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky was taken from this earth on Friday, October 25, 2019, in a tragic accident in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Missy was born in Indiana to Jackie (J.L.) and Linda (Bartley) Page on October 19, 1968. She united in marriage to Brian Nelson on September 30, 2006.

From the moment she came into the world, Missy has been the center of attention. Her smile and laugh were contagious and could light up a room like no other. To say that she never met a stranger is an understatement. She had friends from every walk of life and treated each of them the same. Missy had a large personality and left a lasting impression on everyone with whom she was acquainted. Her beauty was second and difficult to ignore.

From her pageant days to her final days, her timeless beauty could have given Miss America a run for the crown. Missy loved life and all the things that sparkled. She was a talented and creative person, who could take a single piece of trash and turn it into a treasure. As an amazing artist, her work can be seen in numerous houses throughout the county.

As a 1986 graduate of the first Monroe County High School Class, and a graduate of Draughn’s in Bowling Green, Missy touched the lives of many people. She made her living as a cardiac stenographer at TJ Samson, where she met and changed the lives of countless patients and families. The epitome of the perfect wife, mother, daughter, sister, Mimi, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Missy will leave behind a legacy.

Along with her parents and husband, Missy is survived by a son, Dakota Lee Sherfey; a daughter, Morgan Paige Sherfey (Holden Johnson); and a step-son, Zachary Nelson, all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth Rae Johnson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sisters, Mendy Morgan (Joe David) and Meloney DeWeese (Chad), both of Glasgow, Kentucky; a brother, James Terry Carter of Tompkinsville; a sister-in-law, Stacy Clark (Tony) of Minnesota; a father-in-law, Tony Nelson (Cindy) of Florida; three nieces, Cari O’Dell and Gracelyn DeWeese, both of Glasgow and Brooks Camps, of Minnesota; three nephews, Justin O’Dell of Versailles, Kentucky and Jayce Williams, of Celina, Tennessee, and Scott(Amy) Morgan of Glasgow, Kentucky;and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends

Missy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Mary Mitchell Bartley, and James and Eddie Mae Page; her mother-in-law, Diane Nelson; and a nephew, Nickolas Nelson.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 pm at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with burial to follow at White Cemetery in Sulphur Lick.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday morning from 8 am until time of the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the White Cemetery in memory of Missy.