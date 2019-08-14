0 Shares

Melvin Benton Kettles, 77, of Fountain Run, Ky, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare and Rehab Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Floyd and Clarine White Kettles. Early in his life, he owned and operated the Kettle’s garage and body shop in Dry Fork, Kentucky. He loved restoring cars and was instrumental in the restoration of the old fire engine at the Austin Tracey Fire Dept. He later worked and retired from Clayton and Fleetwood Homes. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Wyatt (Mark) of Fountain Run; four grandchildren, Ben Forman (Autumn) of WA, Seth Forman (Autumn) of Glasgow, Joni Meredith (Randy) of Ft. Run and Jamey Vibbert; Seven great grandchildren, Bentley Forman, Ryleigh Forman, Charlotte Forman, Jaxon Forman, Bryalon Scott, Jaeden Meredith and Laney Vibbert; sister-in-law, Joyce Cross and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Mary Ann Key Kettles; three brothers, Jack Nifong, Douglas Kettles and Donnie Kettles; one sister, Ann Coates and a stepdaughter, Robin Vibbert.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Friday, August 16th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Friday morning until time for services at the funeral home.