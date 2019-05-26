Memorial Day Activities and Closings

0 Shares

Memorial Day Ceremonies will be held at the National Guard Armory this year this Monday, May 27 beginning at 10AM.

There will be a Memorial Day Program at the Walnut Hill Community Cemetery at Park City this Sunday, May 26 beginning at 2PM. A Flag Ceremony followed by a program honoring all veterans and current service men and women. U S Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, T G Neville will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Barren County Courthouse will be closed today and Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day Holiday. There will be no garbage pickup and no bus service. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday and Glasgow Landfill will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.