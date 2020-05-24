Memorial Day Cancellations and Closings

0 Shares

Due to the current Covid-19 Crisis the Memorial Day ceremony at the Cave City Cemetery must be cancelled. You may still decorate your loved ones graves but you must remember to do social distancing.

The annual Barren County Memorial Day service at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, sponsored by the Barren County Veterans Association, has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 Virus.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed this Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Glasgow City Hall, The Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department and Glasgow Transit Department will be closed this Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, May 26. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM.

