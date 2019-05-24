WCLU

Memorial Day ceremonies set at veterans cemeteries, centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Memorial Day ceremonies are planned at five state veterans cemeteries as well as veterans centers around the state.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East in Hyden, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown and Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville will have ceremonies Monday. Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff is also holding a ceremony Monday.

Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East’s ceremony is Tuesday in Greenup County.

Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson and Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore will hold their ceremonies Friday. Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center is hosting BBQ & Bikes on Monday, the same day the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center is hosting a ceremony in Hazard.

