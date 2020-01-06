0 Shares

Menka Speroff, age 89, of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The Macedonian native was born on February 2, 1930 to the late Petar and Mita Roteff. She was married to Steve Sotir Speroff, who preceded her in death.

Menka was a homemaker and a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Jeff Speroff (Jill Nelson) of Chicago, IL; three daughters, Violet Keen (Louis) of Soddy Daisy, TN, Marlene Marr (Gary) of Smiths Grove and Beverly Speroff (Paul Murphy) of Cary, NC; five grandchildren, Gary Marr, Jr., Alicia Laster (John), Cody Speroff, Chad Nelson (Michelle DiMeo) and Ashling Murphy and five great-grandchildren, Aleah Faith Laster, Caitlin Hope Laster, John Michael Laster, Jonathan Garrett Laster and Theo Nelson.

Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020

9 – 11 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

