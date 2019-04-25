WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

MERCURY-MOPED COLLISION RESULTS IN MAN FLOWN TO U OF L

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

An Adair County man has been hospitalized as a result of a Mercury-Moped collision.
The Columbia Police Department responded to an injury collision between a vehicle and moped this Wednesday around 9:30 AM.
The accident occurred on Burksville Street when Danny Franklin of Columbia was operating his Owl Moped driving south and began slowing to make a turn onto a private drive at which point Christopher Ingermann of Knifley struck Franklin from the rear while operating his 2004 Mercury.
Franklin was initially taken by Adair EMS from the scene and soon flown to UofL for possible head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.
Sergeant Gary Roy investigated the accident. He was assisted on the scene by Sergeant Junior Murphy.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.