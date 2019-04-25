MERCURY-MOPED COLLISION RESULTS IN MAN FLOWN TO U OF L

0 Shares

An Adair County man has been hospitalized as a result of a Mercury-Moped collision.

The Columbia Police Department responded to an injury collision between a vehicle and moped this Wednesday around 9:30 AM.

The accident occurred on Burksville Street when Danny Franklin of Columbia was operating his Owl Moped driving south and began slowing to make a turn onto a private drive at which point Christopher Ingermann of Knifley struck Franklin from the rear while operating his 2004 Mercury.

Franklin was initially taken by Adair EMS from the scene and soon flown to UofL for possible head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.

Sergeant Gary Roy investigated the accident. He was assisted on the scene by Sergeant Junior Murphy.