Merle Lee Glaab, 66 of Munfordville passed away Monday afternoon at his home. Merle was the son of Norman Lee and Nina Ruth Line Glaab. Merle was a deputy sheriff with the Hart County Sheriff’s department for 21 years and he was also a farmer. Merle was a member of the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Debra Cottrell Glaab and two brothers Ronnie Line Glaab & Donnie Glaab.

He is survived by:

Two daughters-Caroline Glaab of Pigeon Forge, TN

Tina Herman of Glasgow

One brother-Kevin Wayne Glaab of Glasgow

Two sisters-Nancy Shelton of Scottsville

Angie Ramsey of Pekin, IN

Two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Merle Lee Glaab will be 1pm Friday, August 16 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield and Bro. Jeremy Glaab officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial contributions be given to Hart County 4-H.