0 Shares

Merlean Cornwell Holland, 83, of Monroe County, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on February 24, 1936, the daughter of the late Lawrence Cornwell and Janie Opal Goad Cornwell. She was united in marriage on December 18, 1958 to Melvin Eugene Holland, who precedes her in death.

Merlean was a member of Skaggs Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired garment worker and was an avid quilter and painter.

She is survived by one son, Carey Holland and wife Beth of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; one sister, Anna Dare Poland of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Patsy Murray of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; two nieces, Bettina White and husband Joe of Mt. Washington, Kentucky and Leslie King and husband Jamie of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; and one grand-daughter, Taryn Winter of Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mable Cornwell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm August 28, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in Beautiful Home Cemetery. Bro. Terry Jackson will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm till 8:00 pm and Wednesday morning from 8:00 am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department or Beautiful Home Cemetery in memory of Merlean Holland