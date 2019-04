on 04/02/2019 |

0 Shares

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation of a stolen ATV that was reported last Tuesday.

Yesterday, Deputy Jarrod Steele located and recovered the stolen ATV.

Franklin Jones of Edmonton was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

More arrests are expected to be made in connection with the case.

The investigation continues at this time.