Metcalfe County grand jury returns December indictments

The Metcalfe County grand jury recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Joe Adan Pena, 34, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of first degree sexual abuse in a continuing course of conduct (child less than 16 year old).

Joshua Keith Posey, 36, of Edmonton, was indicted on three separate indictments with one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000).

Ronald Preston Perry, 27, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Robert Allen Vincent, 46, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Erin Leighan Vincent, 39, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and no/ expired registration plates.

Miriah Leigh Wright, 43, of Edmonton, was indicted on two separate indictments with one count of third degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500), possession of marijuana, third degree criminal trespassing and second degree persistent felony offender.

Estelle Mareia Geis, 54, of Edmonton, was indicted on two separate indictments with one count of third degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and third degree criminal trespassing.

Julia Denise Finn, 38, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000).

Phillip Wayne Basil, 47, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and harassment (physical contact, no injury).

Jody Carmichael Tucker, 18, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, one count of first degree criminal mischief, second degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of first degree criminal mischief, one count of first degree possession of synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.

