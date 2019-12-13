Metcalfe County man arrested after found hiding in attic

7 Shares

A fugitive from justice was arrested in Summer Shade Thursday evening, according to a recent press release from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentucky State Police observed a white man near an address along Branstetter Park-Old Trace Road that fit the description of Anthony S. Marrs, 38, a known fugitive from justice. When police approached the man he fled into a home, a press release said.

Police located Marrs inside the home. He was purportedly located inside the attic when police entered the home.

Marrs was arrested without incident. He was served several warrants and transported to the Barren County Jail. He was charged with theft by unlaeful taking (auto – under $10,000), first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense), and first degree possession of a controlled substance (third or more offense).

