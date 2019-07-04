Metcalfe County man arrested at home after police find drugs in home

0 Shares

Metcalfe County officials say they arrested a man Tuesday after a home visit prompted the discovery of

drugs.

Police say they were dispatched to a home on Nobob Summer Shade Road in Summer Shade after

Protection and Permanency conducted a home visit on Marty D. McCoy, 40, of Summer Shade. Police

say they discovered suspected methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia inside the

residence.

According to a department news release, McCoy was arrested and charged with first degree possession

of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCoy was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Records indicate he was released Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.