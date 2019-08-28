Metcalfe County man arrested on drug charges

42 Shares

A Metcalfe County man has been arrested after police found several drugs in his car. According to the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stopped Sunday shortly before 11:30 p.m. The car was stopped on KY-1243 near Edmonton after a deputy noticed the vehicle was partially stopped in the roadway.

According to police, a strong odor of marijuana odor was coming from the car. 27-year-old James A. Brown’s car was searched and police found several items.

They say approximately 63 grams of processed marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, several items of drug paraphernalia, two handguns and $786 was found.

Brown was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense trafficking in marijuana, first offense; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.