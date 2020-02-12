Metcalfe County man fires bullet into floor during domestic situation

23 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – A Metcalfe County man fired a pistol into the floor of a home Monday during a domestic dispute.

Police said Timmothy M. Jenkins, 64, was involved in a dispute along Ralph Edwards Road. Police determined Jenkins was involved in an altercation Monday morning with a family member in the home. He fired one round from a 9mm pistol, in close proximity to the victim, a news release said.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and fourth degree assault (domestic violence).

