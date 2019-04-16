METCALFE COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL NAMED DISTRICTS NEW DIRECTOR OF INSTRUCTION

4 Shares

Metcalfe County Schools announced yesterday Metcalfe County Middle School assistant principal and Metcalfe County High School girls basketball head coach Josh Hurt will be the district’s new Director of Instruction. Subsequently, Hurt is stepping down as girls basketball coach.

Hurt has been an educator for 22 years and the assistant principal at Metcalfe County Middle School for the past four years. As the new Director of Instruction, he will be charged with joint oversight of all instructional programs with an emphasis on middle and high school. In addition, he will oversee innovation efforts for the district as well as assuming the liaison role with the Kentucky Department of Education in this area.

Hurt said he is looking forward to his new role in the district.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue the great work going on in Metcalfe County Schools,” Hurt said. “My goal will be to further facilitate a great learning experience for every single child, every single day, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Superintendent Dr. Benny Lile said, “We were fortunate to have a number of quality applications for the position. Mr. Hurt has shown himself adept in the areas of curriculum and innovation. I look forward to him leading the district to another level in these pursuits.”

Hurt has been a head basketball coach for 20 years and spent the past five years at Metcalfe County High School.

“I have made so many wonderful relationships that will last a lifetime,” Hurt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of where our program is, nor more excited about its future. The work our assistant coaches, players and community members have done has been tremendous.”

The search is underway for a new girls basketball head coach at Metcalfe County High School and a new assistant principal at Metcalfe County Middle School.