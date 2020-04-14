Metcalfe County names Hurt as newest superintendent

7 Shares

Josh Hurt, the newest superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools, speaks at a meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The meeting was closed to the public, but it was streamed via the Hornet News Network.

PHOTO: Hornet News Network.

EDMONTON, Ky. – Since announcing he would retire last October, Metcalfe County Schools began searching for Dr. Benny Lile’s replacement.

The Metcalfe County Board of Education met Tuesday evening to consider agenda items and name Josh Hurt as the newest superintendent of the school system.

Hurt has worked in the school district across many facets. He was an assistant principal at Metcalfe Middle School and the head coach of the Metcalfe County High School girls’ basketball team. He transferred from those roles last April when he was named Director of Instruction of Metcalfe County Schools.

“I look forward to serving you and making sure that our schools serve each and every one of you,” Hurt said.

Hurt commended outgoing superintendent Lile and said he’s excited to transition in to the role of superintendent because of the people he’ll serve.

“We have great people,” Hurt said. “I know this is a special job and a special place.”

The Metcalfe Board of Education meets again May 12. The meeting, like Tuesday’s, may be broadcast rather than appear open to the public due to ongoing coronavirus precautions.

