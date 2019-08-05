METCALFE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASES APRIL ACTIVITY REPORT

Sheriffs Office Monthly Activity (April)
During the month of April, deputies with the Metcalfe County Sheriffs Office reported the following activity:
- Responded to 102 complaints/calls for service
- Investigated 8 vehicle collisions
- Assisted 5 motorists
- Issued 21 uniform citations
- Served 14 arrest warrants
- Opened 6 criminal investigations
- Made 19 criminal arrests
- Served 8 Emergency Protective Orders
- Served 64 Legal Processes for the Circuit/District Court
- Conducted 38 vehicle title inspections
- Issued 13 Concealed Weapons Permits
If further information is needed please refer to contact below.
Metcalfe County Sheriff Office (270) 432-3041 or metcalfesheriff@gmail.com
