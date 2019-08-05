METCALFE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASES APRIL ACTIVITY REPORT

0 Shares

Sheriffs Office Monthly Activity (April)

During the month of April, deputies with the Metcalfe County Sheriffs Office reported the following activity:

Responded to 102 complaints/calls for service

Investigated 8 vehicle collisions

Assisted 5 motorists

Issued 21 uniform citations

Served 14 arrest warrants

Opened 6 criminal investigations

Made 19 criminal arrests

Served 8 Emergency Protective Orders

Served 64 Legal Processes for the Circuit/District Court

Conducted 38 vehicle title inspections

Issued 13 Concealed Weapons Permits

If further information is needed please refer to contact below.

Metcalfe County Sheriff Office (270) 432-3041 or metcalfesheriff@gmail.com