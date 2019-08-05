WCLU

METCALFE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASES APRIL ACTIVITY REPORT

During the month of April, deputies with the Metcalfe County Sheriffs Office reported the following activity:

  • Responded to 102 complaints/calls for service
  • Investigated 8 vehicle collisions
  • Assisted 5 motorists
  • Issued 21 uniform citations
  • Served 14 arrest warrants
  • Opened 6 criminal investigations
  • Made 19 criminal arrests
  • Served 8 Emergency Protective Orders
  • Served 64 Legal Processes for the Circuit/District Court
  • Conducted 38 vehicle title inspections
  • Issued 13 Concealed Weapons Permits

 

If further information is needed please refer to contact below.

Metcalfe County Sheriff Office (270) 432-3041 or metcalfesheriff@gmail.com

 

