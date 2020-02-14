Metcalfe County Schools’ attendance rates increase following sickness

4 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – The Metcalfe County Board of Education announced Thursday that student and staff attendance rates have increased following a period of illness in the school system.

The attendance rates were noted at 92 percent Thursday, a news release said. That’s up one percent from Monday, when students returned to class after a three day closure due to sickness. The school system’s attendance dropped to 87 percent, warranting a closure.

Chris Huffman, director of pupil personnel, said the three days off provided students and teachers a time to rest and recover. The closure also gave cleaning staff an opportunity to thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces.

“The health and safety of our students and staff are top priorities,” Huffman said. “Every situation is different. As you can see, there are several factors that we must consider before we make a decision to close school.”

Those three days were marked as NTID, or non-traditional instruction days. Students will not have to make those days up at the end of the school year, according to the news release.

