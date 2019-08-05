Metcalfe County Sheriff Brooks dies after cancer battle

0 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – Metcalfe County Sheriff Ricky Brooks has died. He died Saturday after a battle with cancer that began in February last year.

According to his obituary, Brooks was 40-years-old.

In a Feb. 17, 2018 Facebook post announcing his candidacy for sheriff, Brooks said “I believe I can move our county in a

positive direction based on my experience and traning.”

He was retired from the Kentucky State Police and was a Kentucky Army National Guard veteran. He was a Trooper First Class with KSP. Brooks also served as a homicide detective and undercover narcotics officer. He was also a former Glasgow and Edmonton Police officer and a deputy with the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office. He most recently served as Metcalfe County sheriff.

According to a 2005 article by Wave 3 News, Brooks was involved in an IED explosion near Baghdad in 2005 that killed his brother-in-law. He suffered second and third-degree burns to several areas on his body. For this, he was awarded the Purple Heart.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will be today at the Butler Home in Edmonton, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Visitation will also be tomorrow after 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the VA Bone Marrow Transplant Section in Nashville.