Metcalfe County woman arrested after police find 24 ‘large’ marijuana plants

A woman is in jail after Metcalfe County officials say she was growing 24 large marijuana plants outside a home in Metcalfe County.

Police responded to a residence Tuesday along Cedar Top Church Road in the Sulpher Well Community to assist in a possible drug overdose.

Once inside the residence police say they could smell marijuana. A large amount of processed marijuana, along with several items of drug paraphernalia were recovered from inside the residence.

Police also located several plants outside the home.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kimberly L. Hollenback. Hollenback was lodged in the Barren County Jail and charged with cultivating in marijuana (5 plans or more), first offense; trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.