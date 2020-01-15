Metcalfe County woman arrested following single-vehicle collision

0 Shares

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. – Officials in Metcalfe County arrested a Beaumont woman Saturday after she crashed her truck.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of KY-90 in Summer Shade around 3 p.m., a news release said. Police responded In reference to a single vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed Teriann R. Christensen, 34, was operating a 2003 Chevy Silverado truck westbound along the roadway. Christensen purportedly left the roadway off the westbound shoulder.

Police said Christensen hit a mailbox post, travelled across two private yards and struck a utility pole before coming to rest. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was under the influence of alcohol.

Christensen was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Police cited Christensen to the Metcalfe District Court for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (aggravated circumstances).

Related