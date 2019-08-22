Metcalfe County woman arrested on assault charges

0 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – A woman was arrested in Metcalfe County Wednesday afternoon on assault charges. Police say 52-year-old Diana Perkins was arrested after they responded to a business on Greensburg Road in Edmonton.

According to the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the business around 5 p.m. in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arriving, the deputy observed Perkins in an “intoxicated state.” Multiple witnesses say Perkins was under the influence of alcohol.

Perkins assaulted two individuals, causing minor injuries. Police say Perkins also attempted to assault several others.

Perkins was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault (minor injury); fourth degree assault (no visible injury); and alcohol intoxication in a public place.