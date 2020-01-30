Metcalfe couple indicted after allowing infant to consume meth, delaying medical care

0 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – A Metcalfe County grand jury indicted two people in connection to a 2019 investigation.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of an endangered child April 15, 2019. Police were called to assist the Kentucky Division Protection and Permanency (DPP) with that investigation.

Police determined William C. Hawkins, 22, and Marketa F. Vibbert, 23, both of Edmonton, were at their home along Martin Pruitt Road April 13, 2019 where they were using methamphetamine. An infant was in the home at that time, a news release said.

The infant was able to ingest “an unknown quantity” of that methamphetamine, police said. The infant required medical attention, but Hawkins and Vibbert delayed providing the medical care. That child has since been taken into protective custody.

A Metcalfe County grand jury returned indictments in this case Jan. 28 and police said arrests warrants were issued.

Hawkins and Vibbert face charges of first degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor. They were lodged at the Barren County Detention Center. Records indicate they were released Wednesday. Hawkins is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. and Vibbert is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Related